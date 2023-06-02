Schneider Electric energy efficiency and sustainability

Schneider Electric has joined IDA – the Italian Association of Data Center Builders & Operators. The aim is to help promote energy efficiency and sustainability. Membership is part of Schneider Electric’s commitment to promote energy efficiency and sustainability in the data center industry. In particular, the company puts a disposition of the association its know-how and its experience to actively contribute to the development of skills in the Data Center sector.

Share best practices

For Schneider Electric, being part of this association is of strategic importance. In fact, it offers the opportunity to share best practices and create value throughout the supply chain.

Silvia Olchini, Vice President, Secure Power di Schneider Electric

We firmly believe in a system approach to be protagonists of a path that has a positive impact on local communities and on the development of the country.

Energy efficiency and sustainability

Schneider Electric intends to contribute to IDA’s activities by working on the central themes of its approach to the Data Center market. As a pioneer of sustainability, with Net-Zero objectives that involve, in addition to the company itself, its value chain, Schneider Electric counts on being able stimulate the green transformation of the sector with concrete contents and experiences. A transformation based on decarbonisation and energy efficiency, both in technological terms and in terms of skills development.

Research and training of professionals

Roberto Esquinazi, Head of Cloud & Service Provider Segment di Schneider Electric

The data center industry is booming. It therefore needs personnel ready to take up the challenges of sustainability and innovation. Based on our experience in providing training for IT professionals, we are ready to collaborate with all the members of the association to disseminate the skills necessary to achieve the efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Collaborate in the development of Data Centers

Schneider Electric is one of the world‘s leading suppliers of uninterruptible power solutions and remote monitoring software. Solutions to support the development of IT infrastructures for scalable, efficient and resilient Data Centers. It is also recognized as one of the most sustainable organizations in the world. With a wide range of solutions and innovative technologies, it stands as a reliable partner for Data Center builders and operators who want optimize its operations, increase energy efficiency and sustainability by significantly reducing the main cost items. It offers complete and scalable solutions for energy management, environmental monitoring, cooling and all other key aspects that allow you to develop Data Centers ready for the challenges future.