Stay up all night together! AMD holds RDNA 3 graphics card 11/4, EPYC 11/11 online conference

Stay up all night together! AMD holds RDNA 3 graphics card 11/4, EPYC 11/11 online conference

Stay up all night, everyone, AMD will hold the online presentations of the RDNA 3 graphics card on 11/4 and the new generation EPYC on 11/11.

Hosted by AMD“together we advance_gaming”At the online conference, a new generation of AMD Radeon graphics cards will be announced, using the next-generation AMD RDNA 3 architecture and the Radoen RX 7000 series, bringing a new level of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and content creators.

this“together we advance_gaming”The online press conference will be premiered on AMD YouTube channel at 04:00 am on November 4, 2022 (Friday), Taiwan time, and the replay can also be watched after the premiere.

In another, AMD held“together we advance_data centers”Online press conference to announce a new generation of AMD EPYC data center processors. AMD executives and key industry system partners will describe next-generation data center processors and solutions.

As for,“together we advance_data centers”The online press conference will be premiered on AMD official website and AMD YouTube channel at 02:00 am on November 11, 2022 (Friday), Taiwan time.

source: amd.com

