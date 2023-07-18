The smartphone with the best battery in 2023 – according to Stiftung Warentest

PR/Business Insider

A long battery life is one of the most important features of a smartphone. Even if you use your cell phone a lot, a good battery should last at least the whole day.

Stiftung Warentest has tested 395 cell phones since 2018. The experts from the consumer organization found that there is a smartphone with an almost perfect battery. In 2023, this is the Moto G23 model from Motorola*, which received the top mark of 1.0 in the test.

Two alternatives with a very good battery are the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra* and the Xiaomi 13 Pro*. Although their batteries were only rated at 1.3, the two cell phones performed better overall

This situation makes all smartphone users sweat on their foreheads: the battery is only five percent and the nearest socket is miles away. Or you forgot the charging cable at home and there are still a lot of calls in your diary. This is exactly why a long battery life is one of the most important things you should consider when buying a smartphone. After all, what is the use of characteristics such as speed or a good camera if the battery is constantly empty?

Stiftung Warentest: The smartphone with the best battery 2023

But which cell phone has the longest battery life? Stiftung Warentest provides the answer to this question. The consumer organization has tested 395 cell phones since 2018. The best of these were last featured in the July (2023) issue of Test magazine. The battery life of the smartphones was also checked as part of the tests. A relatively unknown model from the Motorola brand performed best: the Motorola Moto G23. In the battery category, it received the top mark of 1.0 (corresponds to the quality rating “very good”). For comparison: Premium cell phones such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra only achieved the grades 1.8 (iPhone 14 Pro Max) and 1.3 (Galaxy S23 Ultra) in this test category. What should you know about the runtime miracle?

The Motorola Moto G23* has a battery life of up to 46.5 hours. It only takes around 80 minutes to charge. It’s even faster with the quick charge function. It owes all of this to its 5000 mAh battery, which unfortunately cannot be charged wirelessly. With a bit of skill, the user can even change the battery independently if necessary. Nevertheless, newcomers are still better off getting help from professionals.

Aside from the battery, however, the G23 disappoints. Its basic functions, camera and display were only rated “satisfactory”. At least the handling and stability of the cell phone were good. That’s why we’ve also listed two smartphones with very good batteries that did better overall.

Other smartphones with very good batteries

If the battery is the most important purchase criterion, the Motorola Moto G23 remains the best choice. But if you don’t want performance, camera and display to disappoint, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro could be better alternatives. The two cell phones have very good batteries and also score in other test categories. But they cost significantly more than the Motorola cell phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra* has a battery life of up to 45 hours. It only takes around 90 minutes to charge, which can even be shortened with the Power Delivery 3.0 quick charge function. The 5000 mAh battery can also be charged wirelessly. Thanks to the new, more repair-friendly design, the battery can even be changed independently, which requires both a sure instinct and a little practice. Therefore, to be on the safe side, the battery replacement should be carried out by an expert.

In addition to the battery, the handling and the display of the S23 Ultra have also achieved very good results. In addition, there are good ratings in terms of the basic functions, camera and stability of the smartphone.

At 45 hours, the battery life of the Xiaomi 13 Pro* is identical to the S23 Ultra – but it is charged much faster with a charging time of only around 25 minutes. It offers a battery capacity of 4800 mAh and the feature quick charge function with Power Delivery 3.0 technology. Here, too, the battery can be changed independently, but this is only recommended for users with the necessary skill and experience.

How did the Xiaomi 13 Pro perform in the other test categories? In addition to the battery, the display was also awarded the quality rating “very good”. Basic functions, camera and stability were good. Biggest shortcoming: The handling was only rated “satisfactory” by Stiftung Warentest.

