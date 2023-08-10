Why Choosing 16GB VRAM Over 8GB is Essential When Buying a Graphics Card in 2023: Explained by YouTubers

Foreign YouTuber Daniel Owen has recently released a video that explains why it is not advisable to choose an 8GB VRAM graphics card when purchasing one in 2023. In the video, Owen compares the performance of an RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB VRAM to that of the same model with 16GB VRAM, demonstrating the impact of VRAM size on modern games.

Owen’s measurements reveal that many games will require more than 8GB of VRAM by 2023. He conducted tests on seven popular AAA games, including “Ricky and Clank: Rift Apart,” “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” “Spelled Land,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Evil Castle 4,” “Remains 2,” and “The Last of Us Part 1,” using various quality settings such as 1080p, 1440p, 4K, and open RT.

The results of the tests showed that most games utilized more than 8GB of VRAM, ranging between 9GB and 11GB. For example, when “Evil Castle 4” was set to 4K resolution with the highest image quality, it required 12.1GB of VRAM, indicating that the RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB VRAM is insufficient, whereas the 16GB version could handle it without any issues.

However, it is important to note that not every game showcased significant improvements with 16GB VRAM. The performance of the two versions was similar in “Remains 2” and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” Additionally, in “Cyberpunk 2077,” Owen discovered that using DLSS 3 technology would consume more VRAM. The RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB VRAM, for example, consumed 8426MB of VRAM at 1440p RT Ultra settings, whereas the same card with DLSS quality consumed only 7249MB (1GB less). The RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB VRAM showed lower consumption levels due to the bottleneck.

In conclusion, the slightly more expensive 16GB version generally offers better gaming performance than the 8GB version, making it a better long-term investment. However, Owen suggests that if users primarily play non-AAA games and the price difference is significant, the 8GB version can still be considered as a cost-saving option.

For a more detailed explanation and demonstration, viewers can watch Daniel Owen’s full video on his YouTube channel.

