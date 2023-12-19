Artificial intelligence has a favorite to win the Champions League trophy

Shortly after the draws were made for the round of 16 games of the Champions League, the British journalists from the daily The Sun they turned to a supercomputer that, with the help of an algorithm, collected the relevant data from this season. Then the OLBG software arranged the 16 teams in the order of their chances to win the trophy and thus revealed their favorite to win the competition at the end of the current season.

The artificial intelligence analyzed all the data and concluded that the big favorite of this season is also Manchester City, the titular champion of the Champions League.

The British team coached by the Catalan Pep Guardiola dominates the ranking with a percentage of 49%, more than double the team rated with the second chance, Bayern Munich. Here’s how the OLBG supercomputer ranks, in order of winning odds:

Manchester City – 49%Bayern – 18%Real Madrid – 14%Arsenal – 10%PSG – 4%Barcelona 4%Atletico Madrid – 1%Inter Milan – 1%Borussia Dortmund – 1%FC Porto – 0%FC Copenhaga – 0% Lazio – 0%RB Leipzig – 0%Napoli – 0%Real Sociedad – 0%PSV – 0%

