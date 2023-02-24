Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 24th. On February 24th, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”. The full text is as follows:

1. Respect the sovereignty of all countries. Recognized international laws, including the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, should be strictly observed, and the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be effectively guaranteed. All countries are equal regardless of their size, strength, or wealth. All parties should jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations and safeguard international fairness and justice. International law should be applied equally and uniformly, and double standards should not be adopted.

Second, abandon the Cold War mentality. A country’s security cannot be at the expense of other countries’ security, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and properly addressed. Complex problems have no simple solutions. We should adhere to the common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, focus on the long-term stability of the world, promote the construction of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture, and oppose the establishment of our own security on the basis of other countries’ insecurity, and prevent the formation of camp confrontations. Jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Eurasian continent.

3. Cease fire and stop fighting. There are no winners in conflict wars. All parties should maintain rationality and restraint, do not add fuel to the flames, do not intensify conflicts, prevent the Ukrainian crisis from further aggravating or even getting out of control, support Russia and Ukraine to meet each other, resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, gradually promote the de-escalation and relaxation of the situation, and finally reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

Fourth, start peace talks. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out to resolve the Ukraine crisis. All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported. The international community should stick to the correct direction of persuading peace and promoting talks, help all parties to the conflict open the door to a political solution to the crisis as soon as possible, and create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

5. Solve the humanitarian crisis. All measures that are conducive to alleviating humanitarian crises should be encouraged and supported. Humanitarian actions must abide by the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and prevent politicization of humanitarian issues. Effectively protect the safety of civilians and establish humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from war zones. Increase humanitarian assistance to relevant areas, improve humanitarian conditions, provide fast, safe, and barrier-free humanitarian access, and prevent larger-scale humanitarian crises. Support the coordinating role of the United Nations in humanitarian assistance to conflict areas.

6. Protection of civilians and prisoners of war. Parties to the conflict should strictly abide by international humanitarian law, refrain from attacking civilians and civilian facilities, protect women, children and other victims of the conflict, and respect the basic rights of prisoners of war. China supports the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, and all parties should create more favorable conditions for this.

7. Maintain the safety of nuclear power plants. Oppose armed attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities such as nuclear power plants. We call on all parties to abide by nuclear safety conventions and other international laws, and resolutely avoid man-made nuclear accidents. Support the constructive role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in promoting the safety and security of peaceful nuclear facilities.

8. Reduce strategic risks. Nuclear weapons cannot be used, and nuclear war cannot be fought. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons should be opposed. Prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis. We oppose the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.

9. Guarantee the export of grain. All parties should implement the Black Sea grain transportation agreement signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in a balanced, comprehensive and effective manner, and support the United Nations in playing an important role in this regard. The international food security cooperation initiative proposed by China provides a feasible solution to the global food crisis.

10. Stop unilateral sanctions. Unilateral sanctions and extreme pressure will not only fail to solve problems, but will create new ones. Oppose any unilateral sanctions not authorized by the Security Council. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” against other countries, play a role in cooling the crisis in Ukraine, and create conditions for developing countries to develop their economies and improve people’s livelihood.

11. Ensure the stability of the industrial and supply chains. All parties should earnestly safeguard the existing world economic system and oppose the politicization, instrumentalization, and weaponization of the world economy. Jointly mitigate the spillover effects of the crisis, and prevent disruptions to international cooperation in energy, finance, grain trade, and transportation, which could harm the recovery of the global economy.

12. Promote post-war reconstruction. The international community should take measures to support post-war reconstruction in conflict areas. China is willing to provide assistance and play a constructive role in this regard.