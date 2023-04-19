ETEL at the 61st edition of the Milan Furniture Fair – MONDO MODA

A FOOD it’s in 61st edition of the Milan Furniture Fair with the “Intertwined Stories” project, with two simultaneous and interconnected exhibitions, at Via Pietro Maroncelli, numbers 12 and 13, carried out with the support of Abimóvel and Apex.

At ETEL’s permanent gallery in Milan (Via Pietro Maroncelli, 13), the brand celebrates 100 years of Brazilian design with a manifesto about the complex systems of design, and why a chair is never really just a chair. It is necessary to understand the historical moment, the cultural influences, the research for new forms and materials and many other subjectivities that influence the final result of the piece.

The main novelty of the gallery is the re-edition of the GS1 table by Giuseppe Scapinelli, accompanied by launches by renowned designers such as Jorge Zalszupin, Oscar Niemeyer, Etel Carmona and Claudia Moreira Salles, with iconic pieces and new re-editions.

The exhibition project signed by the Milanese studio Superluna Studio for SP-Arte is also presented in Milan, highlighting the 150 3D miniatures of iconic pieces from the ETEL Collection displayed on the stand, drawn from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

In gallery number 12, opposite, the temporary space Arthur Casas by ETEL will be launched, where the new collection signed by the renowned architect and designer for ETEL will be launched, consisting of a set of coffee tables called Bala Soft and a series of lamps. Arthur Casas will also present his new book, published by Rizzoli.