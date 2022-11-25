Home World European stocks closed: European stocks closed higher across the board EU failed to finalize natural gas price limit plan
World

European stocks closed: European stocks closed higher across the board EU failed to finalize natural gas price limit plan

by admin

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-25 09:20:00

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks rose across the board on Thursday. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the European Stoxx 600 index and the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The biggest plus is that the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting showed that most policymakers agreed that the time to slow down the pace of rate hikes may soon come. In addition, the improvement of economic data has also effectively boosted market confidence.

European stocks closed: European stocks closed higher across the board EU failed to finalize natural gas price limit plan

European stocks rose across the board on Thursday. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the European Stoxx 600 index and the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The biggest plus is that the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting showed that most policymakers agreed that the time to slow down the pace of rate hikes may soon come. In addition, the improvement of economic data has also effectively boosted market confidence.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Large numbers of people evacuated due to violent eruption of volcano in La Palma, Spain

You may also like

In the dark and without water, the nightmarish...

The frequent occurrence of gun violence in the...

Iran, UN investigation into repression: “14,000 arrested”. Cell...

Global Markets: Putin Says No Additional Measures Needed...

Russia / “Fines and prison”: the Duma approves...

Lucio Caracciolo: “The world is changing now geopolitics...

Reporter’s Notes: Shooting Inflation Superimposes Epidemic

British media: Giant pandas ‘predict’ World Cup in...

Cold air will affect Northeast China and South...

U.S. poll: 70% of respondents plan to cut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy