China Business News 2022-11-25 09:20:00 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks rose across the board on Thursday. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the European Stoxx 600 index and the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The biggest plus is that the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting showed that most policymakers agreed that the time to slow down the pace of rate hikes may soon come. In addition, the improvement of economic data has also effectively boosted market confidence.

