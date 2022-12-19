Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

European stocks collectively opened higher, with Germany’s DAX up 0.16%, Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.21%, France’s CAC40 up 0.19%, Europe’s Stoxx 50 up 0.13%, Italy’s FTSE MIB up 0.2%, and Spain’s IBEX35 The index rose 0.04%.

