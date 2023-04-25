Lecce-Udinese / The Apulians without two pawns: here are all the absentees

Lecce continues to work ahead of Friday night’s match. Here are all the absentees who won’t be able to help coach Marco Baroni

Udinese wants to keep winning and the performance against Cremonese must be just a start for a very promising season finale. The next match will be fundamental and Lecce has no intention of granting any kind of discount despite the fact that the bianconeri will arrive at Via del Mare with the sole intention of taking home the final three points. Right now Marco Baroni he is trying to better understand who will be there on Friday evening and who will have to forfeit instead. At the moment there are two players who are not yet at their best and could raise the white flag. Let’s go see who we’re talking about.

The first who is working hard to return, but at the moment still has no certainty is the Croatian central defender Pongracic. Since he arrived in Lecce he has always given good performances, up to the injury just before the resumption of the championship. Together with Umtiti and Baschirotto he gave a big hand at the beginning of the championship and in this final season we still need his plays to be able to aim for a salvation that is getting really difficult. Not just the central former Wolfsburg, but another player also has to deal with an injury and could raise the white flag.

Without the tip — Lorenzo Colombo has surprised during this season, but against Udinese may still be absent. A bad blow for the coach who relies heavily on him to be able to score important points this Friday. At the moment there is still no certainty of his impossibility in taking the field and the next few hours will be decisive. In case the Gambian Ceesay is ready to try to put the black and white rearguard in difficulty.

April 25

