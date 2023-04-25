FC Zurich has lost its masterful charisma

In the lucky 1-0 win against St. Gallen, two things are right for the people of Zurich: the result and the number of spectators. And otherwise? The soon-to-be-dethroned champion is looking for the lead and has a trainer who shakes up and irritates. Also with war vocabulary.

Need versus misery, over long distances: FC Zurich defeated St. Gallen 1-0. Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Popular statistics circulate in Swiss football. YB will soon be champions, and otherwise the question in the lack of contours that is spreading like a plague across the league is who will be named the best team in 2023. Like FC Luzern, FC Zurich has prospects of such an award. But anyone who follows the match between FCZ and FC St. Gallen on Sunday in the Letzigrund, which is attractively crowded with over 16,000 people, can at best enjoy a lively St. Gallen final phase.