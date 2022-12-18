Malaysia landslide accident search and rescue continues, 9 people are still missing

Release time: 2022-12-18 23:14

The search and rescue work of the landslide at the campground in Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia on the CCTV news client is still going on. Until 18:00 local time on the 18th, the search and rescue team still did not find the 9 people whose whereabouts were unknown.

According to the previous announcement by the search and rescue team, the remains of three victims were found on the 17th. The total number of victims rose to 24, and the whereabouts of 9 people were unknown. The search and rescue work started at 8:00 am on the 18th. There were more than 100 search and rescue personnel at the scene. The authorities dispatched forklifts, bulldozers, and 9 search and rescue dogs, and for the first time used the ground-penetrating radar provided by the Land Survey Bureau to step up the search for possible survivor.

Since it has been more than 60 hours since the accident, the possibility of the missing persons surviving has become increasingly slim. According to the current official news, among the 24 known victims, 11 were teachers, staff and students of the local elementary school, including 6 teachers, 3 students and 2 canteen employees.

The cause of the accident is yet to be further investigated. Previously, officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Environment had stated that preliminary observations showed that the landslide may have been caused by changes in the groundwater level caused by days of rainfall, the instability of the embankment near the campsite, and the collapse of the ground above.