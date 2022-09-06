Mid-Autumn Festival, family reunion, enjoy the moon cakes. As everyone knows, the doctors and nurses on duty in the hospital are exhausted. In particular, endocrinologists and nurses constantly measure blood sugar, check urinalysis, and analyze blood gas to replenish fluids, control blood sugar, and correct acidosis for patients with diabetic ketoacidosis. The reason is all the fault of “moon cakes”.

Excessive consumption of moon cakes can cause blood sugar spikes

On September 6, the reporter interviewed Li Tianli, an expert in the Department of Endocrinology of Shaanxi Provincial Rehabilitation Hospital, and learned that many diabetic patients tend to relax their standards during festivals, and the price they can pay is heavy, especially during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Excessive consumption of moon cakes will lead to blood sugar. Soaring, can cause diabetic ketoacidosis in severe cases.

So can diabetics just watch others enjoy the cake? “Of course not. Patients need to choose and eat the right moon cakes, and strengthen blood sugar monitoring, timely adjustment of drugs, and proper exercise. Doing these things can avoid acute complications.” Li Tianli said.

Li Tianli suggested that when purchasing mooncakes, you should first choose the party-style features. Generally speaking, Cantonese-style mooncakes are heavy in sugar, Suzhou-style mooncakes are heavy in oil, and snowy mooncakes are relatively low in oil and sugar. Ranked by fat content, Su style > Cantonese style > Snow skin. Ranked by sugar content, Cantonese style>Bingpi>Su style. From the calorie point of view, the calories of Cantonese-style and Su-style mooncakes are similar, and the calories of snow skin are relatively low.

Secondly, look at the ingredients. Do not choose foods containing sucrose, glucose, and fructose, but choose foods containing no-energy or low-energy sweeteners (xylitol, maltitol). Pay special attention to moon cakes marked with words such as “cocoa butter substitute, non-dairy creamer, shortening, vegetable butter, hydrogenated vegetable oil, refined vegetable oil”, which proves that they contain trans fatty acids, try not to choose them.

Because moon cakes are rich in fat and protein, they are easy to spoil in high temperature weather, so we should choose moon cakes produced by large manufacturers, with a relatively recent production date and a longer shelf life.

Of course, no matter what flavors of mooncakes are, they are almost always high in sugar, fat and calories. Li Tianli reminded that diabetic patients should try to eat moon cakes as little as possible, taste the taste, and feel the festive atmosphere. It is best not to eat more than one or two moon cakes each time. If the moon cake is 4 per pound, eat 1/4 of each time; if it is 6 per pound, no more than half of each time.

What needs to be reminded is that sugar-free moon cakes cannot be eaten too much. Although many businesses now claim to be producing sugar-free food, the medical field does not agree with this view. The main ingredients of sugar-free mooncakes are flour, fillings, vegetable oil, maltitol, xylitol, etc. Even though there is no sucrose in the filling, the crust is made from flour, which also converts carbohydrates into glucose, which can raise blood sugar. And moon cakes contain a lot of fat and calories. Nuts, peanuts, starch, etc. in some sugar-free mooncakes are converted into glucose in the body, and excessive intake will also cause blood sugar and blood lipids to exceed the standard.

It is best to seek medical attention as soon as possible when blood sugar is high

In addition, after eating moon cakes, it is necessary to reduce intake in other places. For example, when eating moon cakes, it is necessary to reduce the intake of staple foods and fats, put less oil when cooking, or change the cooking method, from stir-frying to cold salad, braised to stew, and some meat dishes to green vegetables.

Eating high-calorie foods like moon cakes at night can easily cause energy accumulation and affect digestion and sleep. Therefore, it is recommended to put moon cakes in breakfast. One piece of moon cake is added with milk, eggs and vegetables. It is very easy to achieve a variety of food and nutrition. balanced. The most important thing is that you can work, study and exercise during the day, and consume the high calories brought by moon cakes.

Moon cakes are rich in fat and should not be eaten with cold drinks, otherwise it will cause diarrhea. It is best to make a cup of hot tea or prepare a cup of boiling water. Green tea and mint can promote the metabolism of glucose in the human body. Oolong tea is rich in tea polyphenols, and it can also absorb oil and excrete it from the body to avoid excessive calorie intake.

“When blood sugar is stable, you can enjoy moon cakes; and when blood sugar is high, it is best to seek medical attention as soon as possible, control it with hypoglycemic drugs (oral drugs or insulin injections) to stabilize it, and taste moon cakes in small amounts.” Li Tianli said that during the festival, there will be Irregular meals, excessive eating, too greasy, excessive drinking, irregular life, etc., make blood sugar rise or fluctuate greatly, so it is necessary to strengthen blood sugar monitoring, namely: fasting and 2 hours after three meals, and sleep if necessary. Before and night blood sugar, adjust the treatment plan in time according to blood sugar. Increase the amount of activity (brisk walking or jogging), and exercise at least 5 times a week for at least 30 minutes each time.

Ma Xiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press