ZTE Corporation, on the occasion of Mobile World Congress of Barcelona, ​​published the Green 5GC White Paper.

Il White Paper is based on the results of research and the experience gained in technologies for reducing consumption and saving energy on networks, with the aim of helping operators build green infrastructures and promoting the transformation to low carbon emissions in thousands of industrial sectors .

With “low-carbon” becoming a new requirement for the sustainable development of the global economy, digitization and technological innovation are undertaking the new mission of low-carbon transformation in all industrial sectors.

The rapid development of ICT technologies represented by 5G provides new ideas and methods to achieve carbon peak and carbon neutralization targets.

ZTE White Paper analyze i key factors that influence the ecological transformation of the network coreidentifies the direction and objectives of the transformation, describes the technologies and benefits critical to saving energy and improving efficiency at all levels, including infrastructure, network facilities and O&M.

Furthermore, the white paper focuses on practical cases from the industry to provide theoretical support and reference for telecom operators and industries to build green networks, and promote the research and innovation of network energy-saving technologies.

The full version of the Green 5GC White Paper is available download at this link.

Al MWC 2023, ZTE introduced its Turbo Core Solution and four types of function accelerator cards (FACs) to improve the resource efficiency of green 5GCs and maximize energy efficiency per watt.

ZTE adheres to the concept of green and low-carbon development, continuously strengthening the research and application practices of energy saving, efficiency improvement and upgrading technologies.

In the future, ZTE will continue to work together with partners to build a “base ICT green” that contributes to the “low carbon future”.

