And convoluted compromise lacking, perhaps, in courage and that it may not be enough to oppose the Turkish president in the next elections Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish opposition parties have seriously risked not finding the square on a candidate unitarybut after initial rifts they came up with a formula: the 74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu will be nominated candidate for president and the rampant mayors of Istanbul e Ankarawhich in light of the high popularity especially among the most young they had legitimate ambitions, they will instead be his deputies in case of victory. Thus a circle is closed which in recent days had caused the abandonment of the pole of oppositions of theGoodthe second force after the Chpwhose leader Meral Aksener she then rejoined the ranks. Initially she had not given the green light to Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy because she was convinced that the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamogluhad more chances of victory, like the other mayor Mansur Slow.

Imamoglu, renamed the anti-Erdogan mayor, had been last December condemned for “insulting public officials”, guilty according to a court of the country of having defined “idiot” the high electoral council which in 2019 had annulled his victory at administrative. Those elections, for the record, had been repeated but Imamoglu had won them again. Rather, his real fault was that he was the first to defeat the Erdogan candidate sul Bosphorus after 25 years of unchallenged administration. Polls have long accredited him as the most titled to defeat the current Turkish president in the elections of May 14, but his allies were not enough to crown him. Meanwhile, the country after the shock of the tragedy earthquake than a month ago, it seems that he has not lost too much faith in the incumbent president, who immediately announced that he is personally involved in rebuilding all the case collapse. Another element that could play in the government’s favor is the relief coming from theSaudi Arabia which will deposit 5 billion dollars in the vaults of the Central Bank of Turkey in order to support the economy of the Bosphorus.

“Support the economic growth and social and sustainable development of Turkey” are among the objectives underlying the agreement, he said Riad. The kingdom described the move as “one testimony of the close cooperation and historical ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye and its fraternal people”. In fact it is one lifebuoy launched towards an economy that presents alarming numbers: the turkish lira it depreciated by 30% against the US dollar last year and by 44% in 2021. Furthermore, last summer, foreign exchange reserves Turkey’s net net debts fell to their lowest level in at least 20 years, while they have declined by about $8.5 billion since devastating earthquakes hit the country’s southern region earlier in Februaryearthquake that produced a total damage of 34 billion dollars according to the estimates of Bank World. Ironically, in the same period (next spring) two geopolitical rivals such as Turkey and Greece will go to elections and both have been affected by two events catastrophicearthquake and railway disaster, which could have, of course, possible social reverberations ed electoral.

