A Louisiana woman was denied the right to have an abortion despite her doctors having advised her to terminate the pregnancy following a very serious malformation of the fetus, acrania, which would not allow him to survive until a few days after giving birth.

But the doctors could not proceed because “there was a heartbeat of the fetus” and in the State after the sentence of the Supreme Court last June, a law has entered into force that prohibits abortion except in case of life threatening for the woman. The woman’s lawyers denounced “the horrible cruel position in which the state of Louisiana has placed Nancy Davis left with two choices: carry on the pregnancy until the inevitable death of the fetus or move to another state to obtain the interruption of the pregnancy that she had so painfully decided on. ‘

And this is the way chosen by the woman, who is in the 14th week of gestation. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge hospital, which denied abortion to the woman, did not comment on the specific case but, speaking with CNN, said that “we analyze the circumstances of each patient to see how she remains in compliance with current laws. of the state”.