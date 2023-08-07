Vlado Georgiev Novak Djokovic concert | Sports

This is how Vlado Georgiev reacted as the rain began to fall more and more heavily

On Saturday, Novak Djokovic visited Vlada Georgiev’s concert in Herceg Novi with his wife Jelena and enjoyed the last days of their vacation on the Adriatic. During the popular singer’s performance, it started to rain and it didn’t let up, and at one point Vlado stopped and turned to Nolet. “Well, we’re not at Wimbledon to interrupt“, he said, and Novak, Jelena and the audience reacted enthusiastically. Watch:

Novak will soon leave Montenegro after three weeks and go to America, where he will play in the tournament in Cincinnati from August 13. It will be a preparation for the main event until the end of the summer – the US Open, where Novak will play for the first time since 2021, when he lost in the final to Danilo Medvedev, on August 28. In the meantime, Djokovic skipped the trip to Canada, in order to have an additional rest on the Adriatic and be ready for the last big challenge of the season in New York. And see what that vacation looks like, with music by Georgiev:

Before leaving for the USA, Djokovic made an unusual decision to perform in Cincinnati in the doubles competition. His partner there will be Nikola Čačić.

