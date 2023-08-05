Parking: The cities with the highest fees and fines

Economy fees and fines

Stuttgart, Hamburg and Düsseldorf earn the most from parked cars

Status: 01:01 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Source: Infographic WORLD

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The number of registered passenger cars is growing and space in cities is becoming scarce. Many city councils are therefore also increasing the fees for parking, fines and resident parking permits. And will probably continue to do so in the future.

Stuttgart, Hamburg and Düsseldorf earn the most money from parked cars among the 16 state capitals. This is reported by WELT AM SONNTAG with reference to a survey in all federal states. The income in the three cities was around 40 euros per inhabitant last year.

It was not even 20 euros per inhabitant in Erfurt, Hanover, Saarbrücken, Mainz and Bremen. In absolute figures, the cities of Berlin (114 million euros), Hamburg (75 million euros) and Munich (53 million euros) were ahead in terms of parking revenue.

also read

The figures include not only income from parking machines and resident parking permits, but also fines paid by illegal parkers. Of the total income of all 16 state capitals amounting to 355 million euros in the previous year, 48 percent was attributable to classic parking fees, 45 percent to fines for illegal parking and seven percent to resident parking permits.

Many cities are assuming that income will continue to rise in the coming years. “Public space is an increasingly scarce commodity,” said Stuttgart, the revenue leader, when asked by WELT AM SONNTAG.

also read

There they want to increase the parking fees in the city center, the “City” tariff zone, by a further 20 percent on January 1, 2024. Instead of the previous 4.60 euros, you will have to pay 5.60 euros if you drive into the valley basin by car. Basically, according to the city, the amount of the fees is based on the tariffs for local public transport.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

