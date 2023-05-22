A journalist died strangled: they analyze if it was femicide or revenge for their investigations

A journalist from the city of Curuzú Cuatiá was found this Saturday strangled in her home and with blows to the face. Although at first the investigators interpreted the scene as a suicide, signs of a struggle soon became evident, for which her ex-partner was arrested, under investigation for femicide.

However, the victim’s family affirms that it was not a femicide, but that “they killed her”, since the journalist, identified as Griselda Blanco, “told truths that no one dared to say”for which “they wanted to see her quiet and they could not”.

Fabian Cesanison of the radio journalist, contributed that he believes that there “little chance” that the defendant killed his mother and added that, due to his journalistic reports, she “received many threats”.

“From the information we have, although we are waiting for the results of the autopsy experts, the information we have is that he was at home at the time the event occurred, at those hours, and that it was not him.” Cesani deepened.

How they found Griselda Blanco

Police sources reported that Blanco’s body was found strangled with a rope, hanging, with blows to the face, signs of torture and traces of blood on the floor of his home, 320 kilometers from the capital of Corrientes.

“Hairs were also found on their hands, which could be signs that he defended himself from the attack“, an investigator of the case assured Télam, who added that the accesses to the house were not violated.

One of Blanco’s brothers was the one who found the body on Saturday afternoon, for which he already gave a statement to the prosecutor’s office, as did the victim’s mother.

your ex-partner, Armando Jaraa 54-year-old journalist, was arrested and searcheda process in which clothing and a notebook were seized.

Cesani, interviewed in C5N, explained that his mother and Jara were no longer a couple, but that “they got along well, they had a friendship on good terms”, and clarified: “I’m not saying he’s innocent, but the possibility is very low.”.

An autopsy will be done this Monday. de Griselda Blanco in Corrientes, through which you can obtain more information about her death. Investigators are working to establish whether the fact that the body appeared hanging from a rope was a staged scene and, if so, to confirm how the alleged homicide was involved.

Censorship, another crime hypothesis

Blanco’s colleagues denounced that, during the days prior to his murder, the journalist had received threatsafter disclosing a case of malpractice in a provincial hospital and by police abuse investigations.

Lautaro Cesanione of the sons of the victim, in communication with the Télam agency, confirmed that his mother had asked him to contact the lawyer Silvia Casarrubia in case “something happened”a fact that relates to the coverage that Blanco did about alleged abuses in the police of the province.

For its part, Channel 6 of Posadas indicated that Blanco “had friction with the city’s police authorities” and his son explained that he received threats “especially from a commissioner that he was into strange things”.

The publications made by Blanco on a case of malpractice deal with Débora Serrano, who died at the Fernando Irastroza Civil Hospital in Curuzú Cuatiá, during an aesthetic intervention.

On Friday the 19th night, a few hours before she was found dead in her home, Blanco made a live through her Facebook account, in which she told details about the death of Débora Serrano and made strong complaints against the medical personnel. .

“She, regarding her work as a social communicator, revealed a lot of information about the city that more than one did not like and received many threats. We believe that she comes from that side, ”Cesani analyzed.

treatment of the case

“The local police operated very badlybecause there were about six local police officers going in and out of the house, from the scene of the crime, without a prosecutor, without experts, without a secretary and anything could have happened,” denounced the victim’s son and explained that, given the complaints made by his mother against the Corrientes police for bad performance, the family wanted the investigation to be carried out by the federal police.

Furthermore, he stated that Griselda Blanco’s personal telephone number was missing at the crime scene. She explained that her mother “had two phones, one with which she transmitted and the other with which she played music and only one phone was found, the least important, because the one that disappeared was the one with which she communicated the most.”

For its part, the Association of Corrientes Journalists (APC) issued a statement in which it requested clarification of Blanco’s death. “From the APC we urge the clarification of the circumstances and causes of death, which is being investigated by the Justice”

The case was handled by the Fiscal Unit for the Reception and Analysis of Cases (Ufrac) and the Argentine Federal Police (PFA).