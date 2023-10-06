Spotify Owner Discusses Reasons Behind Cancellation of Meghan Markle’s Podcast

Spotify owner Daniel Ek recently discussed the cancellation of Meghan Markle’s podcast during an interview with the BBC. While the initial partnership with Archewell Audio seemed promising, Ek revealed that not all projects have achieved the expected success.

“We thought we could offer a great experience that would benefit both consumers and new content creators,” Ek stated. “It did work with some projects, but not with others.”

Although Ek did not provide specific details about the challenges faced with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast, his comments suggest that there were difficulties and the collaboration did not yield the desired results.

The news of the podcast’s cancellation on Spotify has generated mixed reactions. Some believe that the content failed to meet expectations, while others speculate that there may have been creative differences or logistical issues behind the scenes.

However, the end of the agreement between Archewell Audio and Spotify does not necessarily mark the end of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcasting aspirations. As of now, neither party has issued a statement regarding their future plans in the podcasting world.

