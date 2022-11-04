The importance of eat properlyor when doing sport and the interest aroused by this topic are also shown by social networks: the hashtag #fitnessdiet in fact, it has almost 160 thousand contents on Instagram. Many interesting indications come for example from the US portal Eating Well, which focuses attention, in particular, on some foods, including oat flakes, a food rich in carbohydrates that is optimal in order to recover energy at the end of the most strenuous workouts, berries, a source of antioxidants and therefore useful in fighting any inflammation, almonds, a source of good fats and magnesium, and Greek yogurt, which contains proteins useful for muscle growth. The British Heart Foundation experts which, in addition to traditional carbohydrates, such as wholemeal bread and pasta, proteins and dairy products, offer avocado and sunflower oil, as well as of course fruit and vegetables.

Dr. Marco Liotti, nutritionist of Green Active, fitness network that has over 15 thousand professionals spread throughout Italy, explains: “There are some essential foods in the diet of an athlete. Primarily carbohydrates, then whole grains, pasta, rice, barley, spelled and rye. Animal proteins such as meat, fish, especially salmon, and egg white cannot be missing. And again, vegetable proteins can be considered equally noble with the classic dish of rice and beans or pasta and chickpeas. Finally, good fats are also important, coming from extra virgin olive oil and dried fruit, as well as vitamins and mineral salts. In this regard, I recommend at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables to ensure an intake of 25-30 g of fiber and, consequently, to have a regular intestinal function.”.

On the same wavelength is the doctor Valentina Schiròbiologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences :: “In recent years there has been a significant increase in interest in the study of nutrition applied to fitness not only due to the growing number of people who regularly engage in sport, but also because it has been realized how proper nutrition can affect on sports performance and on the goal that every single enthusiast intends to achieve. In fact, we can say that training begins right at the table. There are no miraculous foods because all foods must be brought to the table in rotation in order to obtain all the nutrients necessary for the well-being of the organism”.

Here, then, is the 10 foods that cannot be missing in a proper fitness diet.

1- Rice: it is defined as the “petrol for sportsmen” because, in addition to providing energy, it helps detoxify the body from waste and has anti-inflammatory properties that make it perfect for strengthening the immune system.

2 – Pollo: its white meat contains various proteins, low fat and good quality, high digestibility and, finally, also a considerable content of vitamins and mineral salts.

3 – Zucchini: they are a vegetable with a high water and fiber content, they can be cooked in various ways and, since they are rich in potassium and magnesium, they are optimal for athletes who want to reduce their body weight.

4 eggs: they cannot be missing in the fitness diet because, thanks to the presence of amino acids, they guarantee the protein intake necessary to face the intense daily rhythms.

5 – Almonds: they are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants, including vitamin E, and above all in minerals, which help improve the daily performance of enthusiasts.

6 – Extra virgin olive oil: in addition to regulating blood sugar, it regulates the distribution of energy during sports performance and even helps to limit muscle cramps.

7- Avena: it is a source of essential minerals for athletes because it positively affects muscle functioning and is a carrier of vitamins that provide energy.

8 – Banana: they are a complete and healthy fruit, rich in potassium that counteracts hypertension, the onset of fatigue and muscle cramps.

9 – Parmigiano: it is very energetic; compared to other cheeses, it has a lower quantity of fat and, at the same time, it is easy to assimilate.

10 – Yogurt: it is a real source of post-workout recharge because it replenishes the mineral salts lost during physical activity.