Bills decree, the government asks for trust but changes the text: what filters from the Quirinal

The Chamber of Deputies will vote tomorrow on the issue of trust raised by the Government on the Bollette decree. The text which allocates 4.9 billion to support families and businesses, however, was forced to a ‘pit stop’ in committee. Roofing problems, but not only. According to various majority sources, in fact, the return to the Finance and Social Affairs commissions of Montecitorio, after the general discussion in the classroom, was necessary after the light turned on by the Quirinale on some amendments approved to the decree and ‘non-homogeneous’ with respect to the matter of the provision. Dal Colle did not confirm: “No intervention, the decision to admit or not rests with the presidents of the Chambers”, Lapresse is told.

The majority, in any case, runs for cover and votes for the suppression of the articles which provide for 1 million euros in favor of the educational center dedicated to the victims of Marcinelle, the possibility reserved for parliamentarians to make unannounced visits to the NHS bodies and structures public health services and the possibility for Assoprevidenza to support investments by pension funds in the capitalization of SMEs. Due to a coverage problem raised by the State Accounting Office, however, the regulation on the stabilization of health researchers in public scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes and experimental zooprophylactic institutes is skipped. The oppositions vote against and propose that the provision be resubmitted to the PA decree. The government’s commitment to protect the precarious exists, the majority assures.

«Today the government is asking us for a temporary step back which we accept with great difficulty, but not without pointing out that the binding commitment undertaken today by the government itself to approve it with the most technically appropriate coverage for us is carved in stone since it concerns life and health of all Italians beyond the life and future of hundreds of researchers who have been waiting on average for 13 years but with peaks of over 20», says the president of the Finance commission Marco Osnato, of Fratelli d’Italia clearly. In any case, the oppositions are going on the attack. The Democratic Party speaks of the “Macedonia decree”, which speaks of “useless patches” placed on bills and health care. «The Government is once again turning its back on precarious workers – accuses the M5S leader – Giuseppe Conte – The majority speaks of coverage problems, but if this is really the problem, the Executive can and must find the necessary resources. Perhaps with the same diligence with which he finds resources and financing for the military industry and arms». «The only good thing about the provision is that it has no cover – echoes the group leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Chamber Luana Zanella – it is a shame for the government and the majority, this is bad governance. Luckily there is the Quirinale».