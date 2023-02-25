The two girls who today, Saturday 25 February, would have used an excuse to have convinced a girl of their age to 13 years to join them in a public garden of Caselbelforte, in the province of Mantua. Here they would have attacked her, beating her and hitting her with scissors. The victim was then rescued and taken to hospital in serious condition Verona, but the doctors have ensured that his life is not in danger. The carabinieri have identified and arrested the two young accomplices and are allegedly reconstructing the dynamics of what happened. After her arrival, the 13-year-old was allegedly blocked by one of hers, while the other of hers punched her in the head and then with scissors in the abdomen. It is not yet clear what the motive for the attack is.

Read on about Open

Read also: