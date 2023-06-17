Home » He died in Naples just after being discharged from the hospital – Medicine
He died in Naples just after being discharged from the hospital – Medicine

He died in Naples just after being discharged from the hospital – Medicine

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 17 – It seemed like a trivial stomach ache, due to indigestion, but when he felt discomfort in his chest it was a must to assume that the symptom could be the sign of the onset of cardiac arrest. A signal that perhaps someone has underestimated. Thus died Vittorio Partial, a young Neapolitan of 29 years, father of a girl of only 6 months, who died yesterday evening.

Due to a severe stomach ache he went to a well-known hospital in the heart of Naples where the doctors diagnosed him with bad digestion.

After his resignation Vittorio did not have time to cross the hospital exit: he collapsed to the ground after experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack which proved fatal.

Assisted by lawyers Giovanni Fusco and Amedeo Di Pietro, the family filed a complaint in which they asked the prosecutor’s office to shed light on the cause of death and any liability. (HANDLE).

