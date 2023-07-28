Home » Live F1, free practice in Belgium: wet track in Spa | FormulaPassion – Live
Live F1, free practice in Belgium: wet track in Spa | FormulaPassion – Live

Live F1, free practice in Belgium: wet track in Spa | FormulaPassion – Live

Ferrari ahead of everyone with Carlos Sainz

14.40 – Session obviously not very indicative given that the track had a few minutes of competitiveness which was not exploited by all the riders. Furthermore, the age-old problem of performance difference between full wet and intermediate tyres, with the latter being significantly more competitive. We greet you with the complete results of this free practice session, appointment at 17:00 with the Qualifying of the Belgian Grand Prix.

14.35 – This is the picture of the free practice which saw Carlos Sainz close in first position ahead of Oscar Piastri.

14.30 – The free practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix has ended, 60 minutes marked by rain.

Checkered flag

14.29 – Bottas, Zhou, Hamilton and Hulkenberg also take to the track to go and carry out the starting test.

14.28 – Intense rain and strong winds, the Ferraris with full wet tires take to the track.

14.25 – A decidedly not very indicative session, the Qualification will be to be discovered.

14.23 – At the moment there are still no official communications on the use of a new gearbox for Max Verstappen.

14.21 – The Aston Martins also return to the pit lane.

14.19 – The two Red Bulls return to the pits. The two Aston Martins are now on the track.

14.18 – It could just be a ride to conserve the set of tires and not return it.

14.17 – Sergio Perez takes the plunge with intermediate tyres. Max Verstappen also follows him.

14.15 – Cars always in the pits.

14.12 – No one takes to the track, very intense rain.

14.10Green light at the bottom of the pit lane.

14.08 – It will start again at 14:10.

14.05 – This is the top 10:
1. Sainz
2. Plates
3. Norris
4. Leclerc
5. Perez
6. Albon
7. Tsunoda
8. Magnussen
9. Ricciardo
10. Hulkenberg

14.03 – Sargeant had a glitch because you can see from the on-board that the steering wasn’t turning.

14.02Red flagand Sargeant in Les Combes.

14.01 – Verstappen did just one lap with a train of full wets and then returned to the pits even getting out of the car.

14.00 – It rains again with greater intensity, along Zhou in Brussels, Alexander Albon makes a mistake at Les Combes.

13.57 – Sainz takes the lead after moving to intermediates, 2’03″207.

13.56 – The track is for intermediates, Piastri does better than Norris in 2’03″792.

13.55 – With intermediate rubber Norris scores a 2’04″484.

13.54 – Charles Leclerc sets the fastest lap in 2’08″148.

13.52 – If it is not possible to carry out the Qualification, the starting grid will be established by the classification of the World Championship.

13.50 – Verstappen is the only one left in the pits.

13.48 – The track becomes populated again, in fact Ocon, Gasly, Piastri, Perez and Leclerc join their colleagues. Sainz pays seven tenths to Albon.

13.47 – Lando Norris also starts his session.

13.45 – If Qualifying cannot take place later this session will not count towards establishing the starting grid. Sainz breaks the delay and returns to the track with full wet tires of course.

13.43 – At the moment they are all back in the pits.

13.41 – Russell and Hamilton are on track with two different rear wings for comparative tests.

13.39 – 2’08″394 the ‘limit’ set by Alexander Albon.

13.37 – Along Albon to the bus-stop, perhaps no longer an intermediate track.

13.35 – It seems to continue to increase the rain.

13.34 – Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri on track with full wet tyres, intermediate for the Haas.

13.33 – A lot of water rises from the rear of the cars.

13.32 – Full wet rubber instead for Hamilton.

13.31 – Alexander Albon immediately on the track with the Williams with intermediate tyres.

13.30Green light at the end of the pit lane, the free practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix begins.

13.25 – 18°C ​​the air temperature, 22°C that of the asphalt.

13.20 – Currently the track still seems to be intermediate. The forecasts indicate an increase in the rain in Qualifying.

13.10 – As for the updates brought by the teams, Mercedes sports an important package, while McLaren has a new rear wing combined with a new beam wing to try to increase the power of the DRS.

13.00 – Rain intensity is now increased.

12.45 – This is the weather situation.

12.30 – We begin our report with the news of Max Verstappen’s five-position retreat on the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the written direct of the only free practice session of Belgian Grand Prixtwelfth act of the 2023 championship, the third characterized by the Sprint format.

