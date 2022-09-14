Home Health Medicine test 2022, anonymous scores online: where to find them and what to do now
Health

Medicine test 2022, anonymous scores online: where to find them and what to do now

by admin
Medicine test 2022, anonymous scores online: where to find them and what to do now

TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: anonymous scores online –
Source: getty-images

The aspiring freshmen who have done the medical test 2022 on 6 September they can access the anonymous scores sorted according to label code. The results are anonymous, but students who remember the alphanumeric code of the pair of labels applied on the day of the test on the answer sheet and on the personal data sheet can easily trace the score achieved.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: ONLINE SCORES ON UNIVERSITALY

To check the anonymous results of the 2022 medicine test just enter your reserved area on Universitaly and look for your label code. If you do not remember your code, you must wait until 23 September, the date on which the MUR will upload the answers form and the personal data sheet of each student in the reserved area. On the sidelines of the publication of the results and once sorted, the first hypotheses will be made with respect to minimum score to enter medicine 2022, since it does not take into account the preferences entered by each student. To know with certainty the minimum score to enter it is therefore necessary to wait for the national ranking by name which will be published on 29 September.

Read also:

See also  Strange weakness and sudden headaches could be due to excess of this indispensable vitamin

You may also like

Degree in medicine in Piacenza, 177 candidates present...

Private health and insurance, what’s in the electoral...

Cardiovascular diseases, the importance of gender medicine

Not only Covid, Hope: “Get vaccinated also against...

failures in orthopedics and rehabilitation medicine

Blursday, the ‘disorientation’ effect that the pandemic left...

Does it matter more the number of steps...

Atopic dermatitis, how to keep the disease under...

here are all the benefits, some unsuspected

Are sweeteners bad for the heart? The answer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy