The aspiring freshmen who have done the medical test 2022 on 6 September they can access the anonymous scores sorted according to label code. The results are anonymous, but students who remember the alphanumeric code of the pair of labels applied on the day of the test on the answer sheet and on the personal data sheet can easily trace the score achieved.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: ONLINE SCORES ON UNIVERSITALY



To check the anonymous results of the 2022 medicine test just enter your reserved area on Universitaly and look for your label code. If you do not remember your code, you must wait until 23 September, the date on which the MUR will upload the answers form and the personal data sheet of each student in the reserved area. On the sidelines of the publication of the results and once sorted, the first hypotheses will be made with respect to minimum score to enter medicine 2022, since it does not take into account the preferences entered by each student. To know with certainty the minimum score to enter it is therefore necessary to wait for the national ranking by name which will be published on 29 September.

