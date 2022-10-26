Smoking is a harmful habit that can cause serious damage to our body. On the contrary, putting away cigarettes brings incredible improvements and benefits to our health and the first positive effects are evident already after the first twenty minutes.

Everyone knows, smoking causes serious risks to our health. Smoking increases the chances of chronic disease, stroke, and most importantly, it is the number one cause of lung cancer. Therefore, quitting smoking is always the best choice. Just think, that when our body gets rid of cigarettes, incredible benefits are found and the first positive effects on our body appear already after the first twenty minutes. Let’s see what happens to our body when we stop smoking.

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, the second leading cause of cardiovascular disease, and contributes to approximately 12% of all heart disease deaths. So, even if it is not always that simple to succeed, quitting smoking is a real investment in health.

The first surprising positive effects on the body are already felt twenty minutes after quitting, but the improvements come with the passage of time. This is what happens to our body when we choose to give up this unhealthy habit.

After 20 minutes

Quitting smoking produces benefits immediately, already after the first twenty minutes after the last cigarette, blood pressure stabilizes and improves. The pulse drops and the heart rate normalizes.

After 8 hours

After eight hours, the levels of carbon monoxide in the blood drop, as does nicotine which decreases by up to 93%. Conversely, oxygen levels return to normal.

After 24 hours

The first twenty-four hours can be difficult to cope with and the first nicotine withdrawal symptoms may appear, such as: anxiety, depression or irritability. In the meantime, however, carbon monoxide levels return to normal.

After 48 hours

By quitting smoking, the ability to taste and smell is recovered in two days and after three days, lung capacity also improves.

After 2 – 8 weeks

Ex-smokers, within a few weeks, will also find surprising benefits on the skin and hair, which will take on a healthier appearance.

After 1 – 9 months

In a few months without cigarette smoking, the lungs will have improved and the airways will be much less inflamed.

After a year

At one year without tobacco, former smokers halve the risk of heart disease and the lungs continue to improve their ability to function.

After 10 years

Ten years after quitting smoking, the risk of lung cancer returns to that of someone who has never smoked.