Samsung (Samsung) said that the industry’s first 24 Gbps 16GB GDDR6 DRAM has entered the proofing stage, which can effectively improve the performance of related application products in the image field.

It is understood that the memory uses Samsung’s own third-generation 10-nanometer process and uses extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology, which can significantly improve the new generation of display cards (image graphics arrays), laptops, game consoles, Image performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

Samsung’s 24 Gbps GDDR6 utilizes an innovative circuit design and extremely advanced insulating materials (high dielectric constant metal gate; HKMG) to significantly reduce current leakage compared to previous 18 Gbps products, making it 30% faster.

Combined with an advanced graphics card, the memory can transfer up to 1.1TB of data per second, or about 275 Full HD movies.

Samsung says the new GDDR6 product lineup also features low power consumption, which helps extend the battery life of laptops. Using Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) technology to adjust the operating voltage according to performance requirements, Samsung will provide 20Gbps and 16Gbps versions, which are about 20% more efficient at 1.1V than the 1.35V GDDR6 industry standard.

Considering the current situation where graphics-based DRAM has been widely used in applications other than personal computers, laptops and game consoles, it will be extended to other related applications such as other intensive graphics applications, such as HPC, autonomous driving and electric vehicles. automotive field.

For these emerging markets, Samsung claims that its own GDDR6 will enable continuous playback of 4K and 8K video and audio, while supporting the high demands of AI in accelerator workloads.