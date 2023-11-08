The Healthy Eating Habits of Queen Sofia: A Look at Her Vegetarian Diet

Queen Letizia is very aware of wearing a healthy diet, and it is something that she transmits to her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía since they were little. But before her, there was already someone in the royal family who took very seriously the fact of carrying out a diet with which to take maximum care of themselves. This is Queen Sofia. The mother of Felipe VI. For years, she has given great importance to the eating routine she follows, which is characterized by being a vegetarian diet.

It was in 1964 when Queen Sofia’s father died due to stomach cancer. If Queen Sofia cared about eating well before, from then on her awareness of good nutrition increased. To take maximum care of herself, to have energy in a day-to-day filled with a very intense schedule, and to feel good inside and out as the years go by, Doña Sofía has been following an eating routine for many years. There are foods that have no place and in which she gives importance to others with which she obtains benefits that are noticeable in her physical appearance and energy.

As they recalled this weekend on the program ‘Fiesta’, Queen Sofia follows an almost vegetarian diet in which there is no shortage of vegetables, fruits, legumes, eggs, anti-inflammatory foods, unprocessed or sweetened foods, and the fish. Although she would hardly consume meat, fish would have a somewhat more presence in her diet, something that fully unites her with Queen Letizia because her diet would be very similar to that of her mother-in-law.

Furthermore, Doña Sofía would be a very fan of foods related to the Mediterranean diet. Among them, she would highlight olive oil, which she would use to give that touch of flavor to her dishes and at the same time benefit from all of its healthy properties. And as star dishes, salads, stews, or dishes in which quinoa is present, would be among her favorites. Queen Sofía, like Queen Letizia, completely rejects anything that has alcohol. Water would be her favorite option, where other options such as natural juices could also come in.

In addition, there is a food that Queen Sofía said no to from the first moment when she decided to make her big dietary change. It’s about red meat. Although Queen Sofía may occasionally make the odd exception and include some meat in her diet, if there is one thing that King Felipe VI’s mother would be clear about, it is that red meat is not going to enter her routine because she prefers to avoid the fats it carries, or how they influence when it comes to increasing cholesterol.

Of course, there is a whim that is never missing from Queen Sofia’s diet. It’s about the chocolate. Although Felipe VI’s mother would avoid sweets and even more so if they are processed, the consumption of chocolate would have a presence in her almost vegetarian diet. A food that, consumed in moderation and alone, has properties from a health point of view such as its antioxidant action, which helps stimulate blood flow and has cardiovascular properties. The ideal is to consume it black and low in sugar to obtain these benefits.