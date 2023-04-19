This is how you can fight food moths with home remedies!

Have you ever encountered food moths in your closet? We don’t know which is worse – the tiny flying things crawling out of your food or their tiny worm-like larvae hiding in flour and grain! Terrible! However, there are ways to deal with them. In this article, we will tell you how you can fight food moths with home remedies and also give you some useful tips for prevention!

Where do food moths come from?

Typically, food moths are common household pests that invade your home through your recent purchases. The packaging of products can be soiled during transport to the supermarket or even while being stored on the shelves.

Foods like flour and dry food are ideal homes for these moths as they are not used often on a daily basis. It is not uncommon for these products to be left unattended for months, providing the perfect temperature and habitat for the moth larvae eggs to hatch.

When they’re so tiny and good at hiding, food moths can go unnoticed and you probably won’t discover them until you see an adult moth lurking in the corners of your kitchen.

What are the warning signs of moth infestation?

If you’re looking for signs of an infestation, look for larvae in the food wrappers of flours, starches, and grains. Another obvious sign is when you find webs on the outside of the package, especially in the corners where the food is stored. In addition, they leave behind a remarkably unpleasant odor due to the secretion they give off. If you notice any of these signs, it’s time to take the necessary steps to get rid of food moths with home remedies.

Food moth eggs are common in:

muesli and grains

dried herbs

Flour

pasta

sweets

pet food

nuts

powdered milk

How can you fight food moths with home remedies

When your pantry is being infested with food moths, you need to take action immediately. A female moth can lay up to 400 eggs, making your food even more vulnerable once the eggs have hatched. Fortunately, you can control food moths with home remedies and these are just as effective as chemical insecticides, but are safer to use around food. Follow these steps and get rid of the pests in your kitchen successfully!

Step 1: Empty your pantry and discard infested foods: It is very important that you find the infested food quickly, bag it and throw it in the bin outside. If you throw them in the kitchen bin, there is a risk that they will escape and spread again. Never try to store infested food, because where there’s an infestation there’s bound to be eggs hiding, which can spread to other foods in your pantry. Just throw them all away!

Step 2: Vacuum the pantry: Vacuum the pantry shelves, floor, and walls to remove any eggs that may be inside. Change the vacuum bag immediately and throw away the old bag in a sealed plastic bag.

Step 3: Wash the shelves and cabinet walls with a vinegar solution: Thoroughly scrub your pantry with warm, soapy water, then spray on with a 50/50 solution of warm water and white vinegar. This will kill any remaining larvae.

Tip 4: Use Natural Repellents Like Bay Leaves: Bay leaves give off a pungent odor that is an excellent natural repellent, sure to deter food moths from nesting and lurking. To increase effectiveness, sprinkle a few bay leaves in strategic places in the pantry where you suspect an infestation.

Tipp: You can also sprinkle cinnamon, black pepper, peppermint or coriander on the shelves. These all-natural ingredients repel moths and prevent them from re-infesting your food.

Step 5: Restock the Shelves: Wash any jars or cans you return to the pantry in hot, soapy water.

Notice: Finally, wash your kitchen trash can thoroughly.

Useful tips to prevent moths

Check food packaging before buying: When you’re grocery shopping, take a moment to wiggle the packaging to see if it’s hiding any creepy vermin. Clear packaging is much easier to inspect, while non-transparent packaging is more difficult. Look for pests near the openings.

Shop wisely: Buy a reasonable amount of dry or grain products that you can expect to use within a few weeks.

Store dry foods in airtight containers: To avoid an infestation, it’s always a good idea to remove grains or dry goods from their original packaging and store them in airtight, glass, or stainless steel containers. This also extends the shelf life.

