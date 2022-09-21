“Deputies to the National People’s Congress are not only a title, an honor, but also a responsibility.” This is what Jiang Lili, a representative of the Suixi County People’s Congress and a member of the Jianghu Village Committee of Nanping Town, said on his lips. The original intention of celebrity representatives.

Listen to the voices of the people, observe the sentiments of the people

Be the “spokesperson” of the villagers

In 2021, the high-standard farmland management project in Suixi County will involve more than 9,000 mu of farmland in Jianghu Village, Nanping Town. During the visit, some people reported that the progress of ditch excavation was slow, crops were destroyed during construction, and there were fractures in the hardened cement road. After learning about the situation, Jiang Ideal contacted the project leader and fed back the opinions solicited to the project construction unit. Through negotiation, the project party immediately made rectifications. The project originally planned to be completed in May 2022 will be accepted in March ahead of schedule, which not only shortens the construction period, but also deepens the relationship between representatives and the masses.

The road from the north of Daiqiao to the Jianghu Elderly Service Center is low-lying and becomes a “concrete” road when it rains, making it very inconvenient for people to travel and children to go to school. Jiang Lili submitted the proposal for the repair of Daiqiao Beidaihuang Road to the Presidium of the Town People’s Congress. Under his active promotion, the 3.5-meter road in the past was widened to 4.8 meters, the low-lying areas were thickened with concrete layers, and the shoulder sewers were cleared. Daihuang Road has become a really flat and neat concrete road.

Since the beginning of this year, Jiang Lili has been based on the workstation of the deputies of the National People’s Congress, and has received and solved 14 people’s “urgent, difficult and longing” problems. The people’s “annoying things” have become “heart-warming things”, and “looking for an ideal when something happens” has also become a villager in Jianghu Village. a “mantra”.

Benefit people’s livelihood and win people’s hearts

Be a “caring person” for the villagers

During the “Three Summers” period, Jiang Lili wore a little red hood and red armbands, checked the fire prevention equipment of the harvester in the wheat field, and swept the scattered straw with a broom on the rural road. Together with Gan Qun, he sweated hard and stood firm in the wheat fields under the hot and scorching sun.

In the face of the continuous drought, Jiang Lizhi organized personnel to check the use of motorized wells one by one, speed up the maintenance of farmland water conservancy facilities, and contact the professional well cleaning service team to clean the existing wells to ensure that they can be used. After on-the-spot investigation, he also put forward suggestions to lift the Wanjiagou Gate, Chenjiagou Gate and Zhugou Gate, divert the water from the Hui River back into Dazhonggou, and coordinate the Geqiao construction team under construction to remove the dams. The water will flow into Sanligou and Wanjiagou to ensure sufficient water sources.

As a deputy to the National People’s Congress, Jiang Li insists on going deep into the grassroots and the masses to understand what the masses are thinking and looking forward to, and put forward suggestions for solving problems according to the actual situation. This year, he put forward opinions and suggestions on accelerating rural revitalization, enriching the cultural life of the masses, eliminating “pornography, gambling and drugs”, and strengthening the construction of elderly service facilities. Today, Jianghu Village and Taiping Village each have an elderly care service institution, and the elderly care infrastructure has been gradually improved.

“Deputies to the National People’s Congress are deeply trusted by the masses. They must not only speak for the masses, but also care about the voters, care for the masses, always treat the masses as relatives, and do good and practical things for them with heart and affection.” Jiang Lili said.

Reporter Wang Chen Correspondent Zou Jie