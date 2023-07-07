Home » AQUIDABÁN BOAT WOULD STOP TRAVELING AFTER 50 YEARS OF SERVICES « cde News
News

AQUIDABÁN BOAT WOULD STOP TRAVELING AFTER 50 YEARS OF SERVICES « cde News

by admin
AQUIDABÁN BOAT WOULD STOP TRAVELING AFTER 50 YEARS OF SERVICES « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) The emblematic river boat, Lancha Aquidabán, which links the cities of Concepción and Bahía Negra, would stop traveling in a very short time due to the passenger and cargo crisis.

Travel no longer compensates for the passenger and cargo crisis

After 50 years of traveling to the far north, the owners prepare resources for personal compensation. In this way, he would leave his traditional trip to the extreme north.

The most difficult time is the season with little rain, the time when people use land transport, according to Mr. José Desvars, captain of the boat.

The movement is already little in the Port

He stressed that since the Pandemic it has not been possible to raise the number of passengers and cargo and that the company sometimes already generates losses. “Hopefully we hope to travel until the end of the year,” said the Captain of the boat.

comment

comment

See also  Sala, threats to the mayor of Milan on Telegram from the No Green Pass

You may also like

The Price Guarantor solicits explanations on the expensive...

Primera Plana turns 18

Double-Decker Tour Bus Collides with MTA Bus in...

They charged the former Minister of Transportation for...

The 10 best books on physical training in...

Floods Devastate Central and Southwestern China: Casualties, Evacuations,...

Sadness in Buenaventura for the death of a...

Palestine. Mahboob (Red Crescent), ‘Serious humanitarian situation in...

MOPC highlights progress in the construction of the...

The ‘U’ gave guarantees to the pre-candidates for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy