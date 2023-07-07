AQUIDABÁN BOAT WOULD STOP TRAVELING AFTER 50 YEARS OF SERVICES « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) The emblematic river boat, Lancha Aquidabán, which links the cities of Concepción and Bahía Negra, would stop traveling in a very short time due to the passenger and cargo crisis.

Travel no longer compensates for the passenger and cargo crisis

After 50 years of traveling to the far north, the owners prepare resources for personal compensation. In this way, he would leave his traditional trip to the extreme north.

The most difficult time is the season with little rain, the time when people use land transport, according to Mr. José Desvars, captain of the boat.

The movement is already little in the Port

He stressed that since the Pandemic it has not been possible to raise the number of passengers and cargo and that the company sometimes already generates losses. “Hopefully we hope to travel until the end of the year,” said the Captain of the boat.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

