Bad weather in Sardinia: storms in Carbonia and in the Sassari area – Sardinia

A violent storm hit Carbonia in the Sulcis area in the early afternoon. The water flooded streets, basements and the ground floors of houses and buildings, despite the fact that the municipality had already completed the cleaning of the channels. There were many inconveniences for motorists, who suddenly found themselves with submerged roads and reduced visibility to a minimum.

About ten interventions by the firefighters in various areas of the city, in particular in via Angioy, via della Stazione and Corso Iglesias. Mayor Pietro Morittu has activated the Municipal Operations Center for constant monitoring of the situation and has decided to cancel the public events scheduled for today.

But the worst is over. “Currently it has stopped raining – confirms the mayor to ANSA – According to the data in our possession, 64 mm of water has fallen in the city in 90 minutes, on average 600 a year. And this has sent the roads”.

Fear and damage in Bonnanaro, in the Sassari area, due to a storm that raged over the town for an hour causing flooding, landslides, collapse of walls. A house where an elderly woman lives has been evacuated because the water has invaded the house and reached a worrying level. “In my memory, in 70 years, I have never seen so much water come down,” says the mayor, Giovanni Antonio Carta, as he inspects the streets of the town to check for damage. “For now it has stopped raining and we are breathing a sigh of relief, but now there is a need to calculate the damage. It will take a lot of money to put everything back in place”. Numerous fencing and support walls have collapsed in the village, swept away by the fury of the water that arrives like a torrent from the top of the mountain overlooking the town. Small landslides have occurred in various points, the danger of which must now be verified. A retaining wall also caved in at the cemetery. The mayor made the declaration of a public natural disaster and set up the Municipal Operations Center to manage the emergency and provide assistance to all citizens in difficulty. As soon as the storm has given up, dozens of people are emptying their homes of water as best they can. Two days ago, Sunday, an equally violent downpour hit the industrial area where the country’s production activities are concentrated, flooding the streets and causing the collapse of a road, which was closed and made safe with the intervention of the police of fire. Policemen who also returned to Bonnanaro this afternoon to intervene in the most critical points.