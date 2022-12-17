«I have not taken on any institutional role in this government even though I deserved it. Also given the fall I took on the second day of the electoral campaign ». This was stated by the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, on the occasion of the event «Programmes, ideas and priorities of Forza Italia for Lombardy» in Milan. «The doctors – he explained – told me that I am alive by a miracle and that perhaps it will pass. But when I’m sitting or standing I’m still the one who thinks not badly».

The Knight then added in response to those who asked him whether Italy should go back to arming itself: “Europe must coordinate its military forces and its defense forces”.

And on the electoral results he commented: «In the last policies our votes were only 12 million as the center-right, 27 million Italian voters in total did not vote, 15 million votes went to other parties that were not coalited. So we need to win back the Italians». According to Cavalieri, to achieve greater results «We have to carry out an activity that is geographically distributed across all Italian municipalities, with convincing projects and governing the greatest number of Municipalities and Regions possible. So we’re about to do some significant work.”

Addressed to Attilio Fontana, the outgoing governor of Lombardy, Berlusconi said he was “very happy with his re-nomination because ‘you will win and we will win'”. And then: «We are grateful to you for the activity of these years. We have followed what you have done: always fielding experience and competence, a reserved and kind trait, and great capacity for work».