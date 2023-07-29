Burning car freighter: towing delayed | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/29/2023 10:35 p.m

The burning car freighter “Fremantle Highway” is to be pulled towards the island of Schiermonnikoog. However, the action, which was supposed to start on Saturday, was postponed – for security reasons.

“Due to the current south-west wind, towing the ship is currently not possible,” said Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), the Dutch authority responsible for maintaining the shipping lanes, on Saturday evening. The smoke from the fire was drawn over the tug during the entire towing operation. “So if the salvage company starts towing now, it is not without risk and the safety and health of the crew always comes first,” the agency continued. According to RWS, the wind will continue to blow from the southwest for the next few days. The start of towing the “Fremantle Highway” to the new temporary location could therefore take several days. Until then, the ship will remain at its current position.

Towing should take up to 14 hours

The authority had previously announced that the new anchorage should be safer. “No direct consequences are expected for the Wadden Islands and their inhabitants and nature,” he said. There is concern on the Wadden Sea island of Schiermonnikoog further east. “We keep up to date and hold our breath,” Mayor Ineke van Gent tweeted on Saturday. However, the authorities had assured that the transport would be well accompanied. According to the Coast Guard, the towing process is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours. The water authority assured that everything would be done to prevent damage. The freighter is said to be around 16 kilometers north of the island until a port is found.

Special forces were able to board the car freighter for the first time

The fire on the freighter had become significantly smaller on Friday, according to the Coast Guard. The smoke and temperature also dropped, allowing four specialists to board to attach the new towing connection. This makes it possible to pull the car freighter to a safer place. The ship is now easier to move and control.

Danger not over yet

The situation is much more relaxed, but the danger is by no means over, said Peter Andryszak from the German North Sea Coast Protection Association on Saturday. This is only the case if the ship is in a port without a fire where it is easier to catch any leaking oil. You can see it similarly on Borkum. The easing of the fire is good news, but the danger is not over yet, said Eldert Sleeboem (The Greens), city councilman. “I’m still very worried. I can’t imagine what will happen if the heavy oil leaks and reaches our beaches and the Wadden Sea.” And then there is smoke, particulate matter and toxic plastic fumes. The Dutch coast guard also emphasized on Friday that it was too early to give the all-clear and that the fire could get bigger again.

500 electric cars on board

According to the shipping company, the cargo ship is loaded with 3,783 cars. 500 of them are electric cars, reported the Dutch news agency ANP. Initially, there was talk of 25 electric cars. The “Fremantle Highway” caught fire off the Dutch island of Ameland on Wednesday night. One of the e-cars is said to have exploded, as rescue workers reported over the radio. The cause of the fire is unknown. The work is noisy Dutch Coast Guard difficult. After the fire broke out on Wednesday night, most of the 23-man crew of the “Fremantle Highway” were brought to safety by helicopter. Seven crew members had previously jumped overboard – about 30 meters below the surface. As can be seen from the radio traffic, they injured themselves in the process. A man died on a lifeboat.

Contaminated extinguishing water from the burning "Fremantle Highway" is already running into the North Sea, says Kim Detloff, an expert in marine protection at NABU.

