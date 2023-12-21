Chamber requests State Security investigation into Steven Creyelman, brother of Chinese spy

MP Steven Creyelman (Vlaams Belang). — © BELGA

The House asks State Security to investigate Vlaams Belang MP Steven Creyelman, now that it appears that his brother was an informant for a Chinese spy. The other parties are asking that he temporarily step aside as chairman of the Army Purchases Committee, but Vlaams Belang does not seem willing to do so.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM

Since the espionage scandal surrounding Frank Creyelman, all eyes have also been on his younger brother Steven Creyelman. He is a Member of Parliament for Vlaams Belang, but also chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Army Purchases. Sensitive information is shared with parliamentarians.

Both Vooruit and Groen had asked for additional measures to be taken in this regard. The House will therefore now ask State Security to conduct additional investigation into Steven Creyelman and possible influence through his brother. Various parties are also asking that he temporarily step aside as chairman of the Army Purchases Committee, but this can only be done voluntarily. As far as we know, Vlaams Belang is not prepared to respond to this.

Te soft

Previously, chairman Tom Van Grieken had said that he is putting his “hand in fire” for Steven Creyelman. He already expelled his older brother Frank, who until Friday was faction leader in the Mechelen municipal council, from Vlaams Belang. That was a few hours after Le Monde, Financial Times and Der Spiegel announced that Frank Creyelman had worked as an informant for a Chinese spy for three years.

In that publication, the three media also announced a whole series of messages between Creyelman and his Chinese contact. There is also a reference to Steven Creyelman. The Chinese asks whether, as a Member of Parliament, he can block a parliamentary resolution on the Uyghurs, a population group that is oppressed by China. Frank Creyelman replies that his brother is quite soft, but that he will try.

Viewpoints

In recent days, Vlaams Belang emphasized that its positions on China have always been very critical. Steven Creyelman has also signed parliamentary documents criticizing the Chinese regime.

At the same time, as a Member of Parliament he has made some notable interventions. One of his parliamentary questions is almost identical to that of Alternative für Deutschland (AFD), the German sister party of Vlaams Belang, in the German parliament. This is about the presence of a resistance group from Hong Kong among Chinese migrants in Europe.

Two other questions also stand out with today’s science. For example, in 2020 Steven Creyelman informed the government how many representatives of, among others, Vlaams Belang are being monitored by State Security. He also asks about the application of traditional medicine by the Chinese community during the corona period. (pl)

