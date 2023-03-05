Home News Chocó, schools in ruins – Chocó7días.com
Chocó, schools in ruins

Chocó, schools in ruins – Chocó7días.com

Crashed, schools in ruins. Taken from The Rat Tail

On the San Juan river, in the jungles of Chocó, the schools are in complete ruin and neglect. In the department, one in three people cannot read or write and internet coverage does not even reach 12% of the population.

Structural racism, the absence of the State and local corruption conspire to generate a situation of permanent abandonment, which makes accessing education a true obstacle course in these communities. PUBLICITY

Educational coverage in Chocó is deficient. According to DANE, 50% of the department’s rural population does not have access to services like this. One in three people in the department cannot read or write. Only a fifth of the students have access to computers at least once a month and Internet coverage only reaches 13% of the territory.

In the region of the San Juan River, the schools are in ruins, without the central or local State doing anything to remedy this situation. A tour of one of the most forgotten and impoverished regions of the country.

