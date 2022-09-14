Luigi Di Maio “protagonist” of Dirty dancing “in Naples. In a stop at the folkloristic trattoria Nennella, in the heart of the Spanish quarters, the waiters raised the minister by repeating the famous ‘grip’ of the film made by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray. Di Maio also danced with the waiters to the notes of a neo-melodic song.

Lunch in a trattoria after a busy morning wandering around the neighborhoods.