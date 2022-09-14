Home News Di Maio ‘flies’ like in Dirty dancing: show in a trattoria in Naples
News

Di Maio ‘flies’ like in Dirty dancing: show in a trattoria in Naples

by admin
Di Maio ‘flies’ like in Dirty dancing: show in a trattoria in Naples

Luigi Di Maio “protagonist” of Dirty dancing “in Naples. In a stop at the folkloristic trattoria Nennella, in the heart of the Spanish quarters, the waiters raised the minister by repeating the famous ‘grip’ of the film made by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray. Di Maio also danced with the waiters to the notes of a neo-melodic song.

Lunch in a trattoria after a busy morning wandering around the neighborhoods.

See also  Plastic material in a shed on fire during the night: massive intervention by the fire brigade

You may also like

“With the passage of Bim to Veneto Banca...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On...

The peak of public opinion created by the...

The Renier changes look: on the high school...

The latest update on the Beijing epidemic: 1...

EU minimum wage at the finish line: final...

Yongping police start a new round of public...

My 63 days of lockdown in Shanghai (Video)

Ivrea, a fugitive arrested at the toll booth...

The Buoni Vicini shop opens in Castelfranco: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy