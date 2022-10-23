[The Epoch Times, October 23, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Li Jing and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) Under the extreme epidemic prevention policy implemented by the Henan authorities, the Ruzhou city under its jurisdiction has committed another murder case. Following the death of a 16-year-old girl at an isolation point due to delay in seeking medical treatment, a retired soldier also died due to delay in seeking medical treatment during isolation, and relevant news was blocked by the authorities.

On October 21, a netizen disclosed in the WeChat Moments that her uncle Wang Xingping was taken to Ruzhou No. 1 Senior High School for isolation on October 17. During the isolation period, she could not be treated due to illness and died on the morning of the 21st. at the isolation point. Her uncle is a retired soldier, 56 years old this year.

“The anti-epidemic personnel only called 120 symbolically to pull people away when they were no longer breathing.” The netizen said that no one has notified the family so far. .

“My uncle was fine before he was taken to quarantine, and he had no symptoms. He died after only three days of quarantine!” She said that her family members are now locked at home and not allowed to go out. Ruzhou Mayor’s Hotline, Ru Neither the Municipal Health Commission nor the Pingdingshan Municipal Government’s hotline can get in.

The Epoch Times reporter contacted a relative of the deceased Wang Xingping. According to the relative, he and Wang Xingping had contacted on October 16. Wang Xingping said that his son and daughter were both studying and working abroad, and his wife had just gone to another place. He is at home alone and doesn’t usually go out. It stands to reason that Wang Xingping cannot be positive or close.

“According to the situation reported by the government, there are 20,000 to 30,000 people who have been taken out of quarantine. Ruzhou has seen zero growth for the past two days, and the government has not reported confirmed cases.”

The relative said: “The 16-year-old girl died a few days ago. I didn’t believe that such a thing would happen. I didn’t expect it to happen to us today. I wondered, people were fine before, even if they were sick. , it is impossible for people to be gone all at once.”

On October 18, a 16-year-old female middle school student in Ruzhou City developed a fever at the isolation point. She was evacuated to the hospital and died in the early morning of October 18. According to the girl’s father, Mr. Guo, after a doctor’s diagnosis, his daughter died of pulmonary edema and encephalitis caused by high fever. Mr. Guo said, “We reported it to the person in charge of the isolation point, but no one took care of it, which delayed the condition.”

Ruzhou authorities have previously issued a “closed city” notice. Starting from September 27, a three-day static management of the entire Ruzhou city will be implemented. The closure and control measures include “staying at home” and “not leaving the area”. Traffic control will be implemented, and all business units (places) will be suspended.

On October 3, Ruzhou City once again issued a notice on “Continuing to Implement Global Classified Control Measures”. The originally delineated high-risk areas remained unchanged and continued to implement closure and control measures. Other areas continued to strictly implement anti-spill control measures.

The relatives of the deceased Wang Xingping told The Epoch Times : “Now we do not distinguish between high and low risk areas, and all are sealed at home. The outside of my house has been sealed with iron wire by the government, for fear of us going out. Some were taken away in handcuffs, and some were tied to a tree.”

“There are too many people who are taken away from quarantine now. Regardless of whether you are diagnosed or not, the government says it is a close connection, a sub-intensive connection, and a time-space companion. If you are pulled out of isolation, if you have a fever, you don’t even have antipyretics.” He said: ” We are a county-level city, no one is paying attention, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is holding a meeting these two days, and the big media will definitely not report these things.”

At the time when Wang Xingping, a retired soldier from Ruzhou City, died due to delayed medical treatment at the isolation point, the CCP authorities are holding the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Adhere to the much-criticized “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy.

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, authorities tightened security measures in Beijing. But on October 13, a protester allegedly named Peng Zaizhou (real name “Peng Lifa”) hung two banners on the Sitong Bridge on the Third Ring Road in Beijing’s Haidian District. Xi Jinping.”

The protester put forward in another banner: “No nucleic acid to eat, no blockade to be free, no lie to be dignified, no Cultural Revolution to reform, no leader to vote, no slave to be a citizen.”

