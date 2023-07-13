Free mole checks in Cali

Melanoma represents only 5% of all types of skin cancer, however, it is the most aggressive and responsible for more than 80% of deaths caused by this disease.

For this reason, La Roche-Posay and the Colombian League Against Cancer and its 32 Sections and Chapters carry out the largest free tour in Colombia for the diagnosis of moles, a strategy that seeks to detect and treat skin cancer on time.

The “Save your Mobile Skin Tour” will be in Cali this July 14 and 21, where dermatologists who are experts in skin treatment and allies of this social initiative will hold early diagnosis days for the disease, raise awareness, educate, and help prevent melanoma in caleños at no cost.

The people who undergo the check-up will have a total review of their moles and lesions throughout the body, in order to indicate the level of risk of those that may be suspicious and, if necessary, they can react in time.

“Skin cancer is increasing, unfortunately there are many people who go to the specialist when the diagnosis is very advanced. This is a public health problem, one in every 100 people in our country dies from skin cancer. The places where the largest number of melanoma cases are concentrated are Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, the Coffee Region, Bogotá and some areas in the north of the country. In addition to the departments of Boyacá and Nariño, where the majority of cases occur in the peasant population”, says Wilson Cubides Martínez, Executive Director of the Colombian League Against Cancer.

The skin must be protected from the sun and its radiation, with ultraviolet rays that affect the appearance of skin cancer, which is why specialists advise including the use of sunscreen with a high protection factor, at least three or four times a day. day, depending on exposure.

alarm signals

It is important that you pay attention to the new ones that appear, those that have noticeable growth in less than three months, are greater than 6 mm, change shape, become asymmetrical or have irregular edges. Likewise, you have to pay attention if they vary in color or if they have more than three colors. In Colombia, there is no education focused on checking moles, so this ignorance contributes to making them cancerous over time without the person knowing. From a dermatological point of view, it is very important to create these spaces for prevention and awareness”, indicates Dr. Lily Belmonte, a dermatologist affiliated with La Roche-Posay.

Conference in Cali

The Salva tu Piel Tour, which began on May 27 and in which more than 3,500 check-ups have been carried out so far, will be present in six of the country’s main cities, including Medellín, Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, Pereira and Bucaramanga. Some days they will be located at the headquarters of the LCCC sectionals and other days in sites with a high influx of public, free and easy access. In Cali, the mole review schedule will be as follows:

– July 14: Unicáncer Calle 5B#29-01 Barrio San Fernando from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

– July 21: Univalle Race 86 #13A-11 from 10:00 am.- 6:00 pm

