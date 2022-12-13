Home News Group photo: Beijing reproduces the 2020 Wuhan scene | Hospital pharmacies are crowded | Beijing Epidemic | Wuhan Epidemic | Fever Clinic
News

Group photo: Beijing reproduces the 2020 Wuhan scene | Hospital pharmacies are crowded | Beijing Epidemic | Wuhan Epidemic | Fever Clinic

by admin
Group photo: Beijing reproduces the 2020 Wuhan scene | Hospital pharmacies are crowded | Beijing Epidemic | Wuhan Epidemic | Fever Clinic

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 12, 2022]The CCP suddenly canceled the zero-clearing epidemic prevention policy. The epidemic broke out in Beijing. Many children and the elderly contracted the epidemic and had a fever. Sold out. Netizens said that this is no different from the panic caused at the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan in 2020.

On December 11, 2022, there was a long queue outside a pharmacy in Beijing, and citizens rushed to buy antipyretics, etc. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 11, 2022, there was a long queue outside a pharmacy in Beijing, and citizens rushed to buy antipyretics, etc. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 11, 2022, outside the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing, there was a long queue of patients. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 11, 2022, outside the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing, there was a long queue of patients. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 11, 2022, in a pharmacy in Beijing, citizens rushed to buy antipyretics and so on. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Security guards wear protective clothing outside an office building in Beijing, Dec. 11, 2022. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 11, 2022, there was a long queue outside a pharmacy in Beijing, and citizens rushed to buy antipyretics, etc. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 10, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel on the streets of Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue of patients at the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue of patients at the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel took a special vehicle. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, medical staff pushed a patient into an ambulance at a fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel sat on a tricycle and prepared to disinfect the epidemic area. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, a medical staff pushed a young child patient in a fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel prepare to disinfect the epidemic area. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue outside a pharmacy in Beijing, and citizens rushed to buy antipyretics. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, an epidemic prevention worker came out of a tent. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, a medical staff pushed a young child patient in a fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, Beijing citizens lined up at a fever clinic. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue outside a pharmacy in Beijing, and citizens rushed to buy antipyretics. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue of patients in a fever clinic in Beijing. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, there was a long queue of patients in a fever clinic in Beijing. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel were in a community that had just been unsealed. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, epidemic prevention personnel were in a community that had just been unsealed. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 9, 2022, a large number of epidemic prevention personnel were in a community that had just been unsealed. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
On December 8, 2022, anti-epidemic personnel in Beijing disinfected a business district. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/12/a103596032.html

See also  Five Beauty Runs the Heart, Keeps the Heart and Brings Newness - Jiaxing No. 5 High School Holds a New Semester Moral Education Work Conference

You may also like

Tragic car accident, died at 8 years old....

Sichuan adjusts and optimizes epidemic prevention and control...

He beats his ex-partner not to give her...

Never dare to forget the pain of history,...

Qatargate, Visentini speaks: “That’s why I was involved,...

Epidemic people in Baoding, Hebei joked that relying...

Chasm in the square in San Gregorio, the...

Will the spring of tourism be far behind?The...

‘Ndrangheta, 76 arrests in various regions: coplites Fish,...

Sichuan adjusts and optimizes epidemic prevention and control...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy