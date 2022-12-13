[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 12, 2022]The CCP suddenly canceled the zero-clearing epidemic prevention policy. The epidemic broke out in Beijing. Many children and the elderly contracted the epidemic and had a fever. Sold out. Netizens said that this is no different from the panic caused at the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan in 2020.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)

