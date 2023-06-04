Have old devices and metals picked up: Scrap pickup in Hattingen News Hattingen – News Hattingen Economy Current news on the Internet

The sustainable way of scrap disposal in Hattingen

Junk is found everywhere in old appliances, broken cars and other items. However, many people are unaware of the importance of proper disposal of scrap to the environment. There are numerous ways to dispose of scrap in Hattingen, including scrap collection by professional service providers. In this article you will learn how to get rid of scrap and why scrap collection is so important for environmental protection.

The importance of scrap collection for environmental protection

Scrap can contain a variety of materials, including metals such as iron, aluminum and copper. These materials can be recycled to make new products, saving valuable resources. Recycling metals saves energy and reduces the need for raw materials, which in turn reduces CO2 emissions and the impact on the environment. In addition, certain metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium can be toxic and, if improperly disposed of, harmful to the environment and human and animal health.

How to get rid of scrap

There are several ways to get rid of scrap. One of the simplest options is to have the scrap picked up by professional service providers. There are numerous companies in Hattingen that have specialized in the collection of scrap. These companies collect scrap from individuals and companies and transport it to a recycling center or scrap dealer where it is reused.

If you want to dispose of scrap yourself, there are various options. Many recycling centers and recycling centers accept scrap for free or for a small fee. Alternatively, you can also sell junk over the Internet by listing it on online marketplaces such as eBay or Craigslist. If you want to get rid of a car or other large item, you can contact a junkyard who will pick up the vehicle or item for free or for a small fee.

What types of scrap can be picked up?

Professional scrap collection service providers in Hattingen are able to collect a wide range of scrap. This includes old cars, motorcycles and bicycles, household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, and electronics such as computers, laptops and cell phones. Scrap from the construction industry such as pipes, steel beams and sheet steel can also be picked up.

How does the scrap pickup work?

If you need scrap collection in Hattingen, you can simply make an appointment with a professional service provider. An employee will then come to your location and pick up the scrap.

