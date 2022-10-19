TARVISIO. He lost control of the car while traveling along the road that leads to the Fusine lakes and ended up between the escarpment and the stream bed at the foot of the Lower Lake. At the wheel is a woman who has suffered various traumas and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The accident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 October.

Always conscious, the woman was promptly assisted by the health workers of an ambulance and helicopter rescue sent to the place by the nurses of the Sores Central in Palmanova.

With the collaboration of the medical staff, the woman was extracted by the fire brigade, stabilized and flown to the Tolmezzo hospital. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.