Hot, humid weather returns after vacation in cool weather – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: cool weather vacation heat and humidity return again

The cool balance is insufficient, and the cool weather is getting farther and farther away. During the day today, the highest temperature in Nanning will hit the prefix “3”, and there will be occasional showers.

Less than a month before the Dragon Boat Festival, Guangxi has also entered the “Dragon Boat Water” period (May 21-June 20). The precipitation during this period was fierce and heavy. Coupled with the southwest monsoon that broke out in mid-May, the water vapor channel was opened up, and heavy rainfall frequently occurred in South China.

In the next 3 days, the temperature will rise. Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory that during the day today, some areas in Guilin, Liuzhou, Hechi, Baise, Yulin, Qinzhou, Beihai, Fangchenggang and other cities experienced light to moderate rain and local heavy rain, while other areas were cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Local heavy rain. The temperature in the whole region will only rise slightly, and the high temperature weather of 35 ℃ will not appear yet, but due to the high humidity, the weather will gradually become sultry. As the subtropical high strengthens and extends westward, Baise and other regions will experience high temperatures again in the next two days, and most of the region will become muggy, with the highest temperature returning to above 33°C.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the day today, the urban area will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, the southerly wind will be at level 2, the minimum temperature will be 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 33°C. (Reporter Zhao Jinling)