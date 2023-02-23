news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 23 – The top model Irina Shayk is testimonial of Unica Furla Earth Limited Edition, the first Made in Italy bag in biodegradable leather created in collaboration with Cyclica, presented at Milan Fashion Week.



Thanks to Oleum, the brand that identifies the line of biodegradable leathers produced by Cyclica, the Unica Furla bags – an archival model with a minimal line taken from the 1990s – follow a circular model for their production. The hides come from traceable European farms, destined for the food industry and are tanned in a vegetable way with waste water from oil production, avoiding the direct use of aldehydes or glyphosate. The leather generated is metal free and non-toxic for the environment and is dyed with organic colours. (HANDLE).

