It has not yet been possible to contain the outbreak of chickenpox at the University of Cauca – news

10 cases have been confirmed, the Ministry of Health indicated measures to mitigate the risk of this disease infectious and contagious, caused by a virus.

A week and a half ago, an outbreak of chickenpox appeared at the University of Cauca, an infectious disease that could not be contained. Consequently, the Municipal Health Secretariat is monitoring the identified cases and recommended several measures to mitigate the risk of contagion. .

The first three cases were found at the Faculty of Education at the end of April and from that moment said Secretariat began an active community search within the university to rule out new patients, which made it possible to identify a new report.

Faced with this situation, support was given in the management of contagion and instructions for the students and, finally, the decision was made to carry out selective isolation. This week they appeared three new cases in another programTherefore, it was decided to suspend the face-to-face classes for the entire faculty in order to contain the outbreak of chickenpox.

It should be noted that the headquarters of the Faculty of Education, in the Tulcán sector, will remain open with the commitment to the mandatory use of masks to enter the administrative area, library, Darca, communications, auditoriums and other spaces on campus. Students, teachers and researchers will be able to enter the facilities as long as they follow the established protocols. Disinfection and hand washing points will be activated, the university administration will be requested to disinfect classrooms and common areas of the faculty.

“The Ministry of Health has carried out accompanying actions to contain said outbreak, currently 10 cases have been confirmed gradually. Therefore, the following decisions have been made: 15 days of cessation of face-to-face activities and the option of carrying out activities virtually. In addition, education is provided to the student population to make timely identification of alarm signs and symptoms,” said Jennifer Sarzosa, coordinator of the Public Health Surveillance Area of ​​the Municipal Health Secretariat.

For her part, Aura Maricela Zúñiga, Secretary of Health of Popayán, pointed out: “We are working with the institutions to carry out pertinent actions that aim at the care of citizens. We reiterate the recommendations for frequent hand washing and disinfection, use of face masks, and not sharing personal items or food.”

The initial symptoms of chickenpox include the sudden onset of a mild fever, feeling tired and weak. Soon after, an itchy, blistering rash appears. After a while the blisters dry up and form a scab. Avoid scratching the lesions so that there are no scars on the skin.