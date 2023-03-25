The biometric data capture center for issuing passports reopened on Friday March 24 in Matadi (Kongo-Central), nearly 9 years after its closure.

The provincial governor, Guy Bandu Ndungidi, who reopened the center, praised this initiative. According to him, it comes to open up the province of Kongo-Central from an international point of view.

Guy Bandu urged the executives and agents committed to this biometric data capture service to offer the best of themselves, in order to achieve the objectives for which this center is reinstalled.

The Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Daniel Makiese, indicated that the government has decided to resume the activities of this center in order to relieve the one in Kinshasa, which is congested by the influx of applicants from the provinces.

Daniel Makiese also welcomed the involvement of the governor of Kongo-Central for the reopening of the said center in Matadi.

Opened in November 2009, the center for capturing biometric data for issuing Kongo-Central passports was closed in December 2014 for several administrative constraints, before reopening on Friday.