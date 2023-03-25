Home News Kongo-Central: 9 years after its closure, the passport biometric data capture center reopened
News

Kongo-Central: 9 years after its closure, the passport biometric data capture center reopened

by admin
Kongo-Central: 9 years after its closure, the passport biometric data capture center reopened

The biometric data capture center for issuing passports reopened on Friday March 24 in Matadi (Kongo-Central), nearly 9 years after its closure.

The provincial governor, Guy Bandu Ndungidi, who reopened the center, praised this initiative. According to him, it comes to open up the province of Kongo-Central from an international point of view.

Guy Bandu urged the executives and agents committed to this biometric data capture service to offer the best of themselves, in order to achieve the objectives for which this center is reinstalled.

The Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Daniel Makiese, indicated that the government has decided to resume the activities of this center in order to relieve the one in Kinshasa, which is congested by the influx of applicants from the provinces.

Daniel Makiese also welcomed the involvement of the governor of Kongo-Central for the reopening of the said center in Matadi.

Opened in November 2009, the center for capturing biometric data for issuing Kongo-Central passports was closed in December 2014 for several administrative constraints, before reopening on Friday.

See also  The 'Mueco' will have to answer for the murder of a woman in Neiva

You may also like

Venezuela: Billions lost in the oil sector due...

The last phase of ‘Frontera Norte’ arrives, financed...

CTI official killed alleged thief

These routes in the region are affected

Climate changes in Loja are harmful to health...

Kaleidoscope

Chart gallery – top / flop shares weekly...

Ministerial reshuffle: Sama Lukonde II already in the...

Demobilized from the AUC was shot dead in...

Vacancies on the Landstrasse: Linz is in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy