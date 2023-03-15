Home News launch of a support service for the implementation of actions to reduce the climate footprint — Environment
CSV Terre Estensi launches a call to support third sector entities in the design and implementation of concrete projects aimed at reducing the climate footprint.

The support, which will be provided by the consultancy firm specialized in sustainable development Point 3will take place at the request of the associations.

Interested entities will be able to book a consultancy service lasting a total of 3 hours aimed at:

  • Identify a project that allows you to reduce the ecological footprint
  • Understand its feasibility
  • Provide the first operational elements to make it concrete

For those who request remote support, it will be possible to articulate the support in two or three different consultancy moments, always lasting a total of 3 hours.

There are 6 packages available: what are you waiting for? You can write an email mentioning the type of project you would like to develop.

To request free technical support:
Associations of the province of Modena: [email protected]
Associations of the province of Ferrara: [email protected]

