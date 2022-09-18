Listen to the audio version of the article

The Council of Ministers has preliminarily approved the legislative decree with the rules for starting the mapping of all public concessions. According to the indications that emerged after the CDM, the three ministers of the League, supporters of the reasons of the current managers of bathing establishments, voted against the provision.

Garavaglia, mapping of concessions? The new government takes care of it

«The ministers of the League have voted against the decree that starts the mapping of the concessions. We felt it was incorrect to bring such a measure to the consideration of the Council of Ministers a few days before the elections. We believe that it is more correct to entrust the examination of such measures to the new government ”. This is what the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia clarified, at the end of the executive meeting that he gave the preliminary green light to the provision. “In addition – added Garavaglia -, there was no urgency, given that the deadline for approving the decree on the mapping of concessions expires in February 2023”

Criteria for mapping all public goods (not just beaches)

However, one point on the issue of bathing concessions must be clarified immediately. The legislative decree that obtained the first go-ahead in Cdm does not contain a map of the concessions but only outlines the criteria with which the information and the main contents of a mapping that is valid for all public goods (and not just the beaches) will be collected. and it is all still to be built.

The preventive veto raised by the Minister of Tourism, which was followed by the vote against in the council of ministers like the Northern League colleagues Giancarlo Giorgetti and Erika Stefani, therefore appears above all a way to show the owners of the bathing concessions, in the middle of the election campaign, that part is the Carroccio. But the real legislative decree that can change the fate of the sector is another, it too derives from a delegation to the government contained in the competition law but concerns the criteria with which to build tenders for new concessions and define compensation for outgoing dealers. . Decree currently blocked.

The tools that already exist

So, in summary: for the first examination (then the committees of the new Parliament, after the vote, will give the opinions), only the provision on the “constitution and coordination of an information system for detecting concessions of public goods ”, in order to promote maximum publicity and transparency on this issue. Perhaps it would have been enough in recent years to make what has already been planned really work, and well. On the one hand, the PA Heritage project, defined in a decree of the Ministry of Economy that dates back to 2010, already currently provides for the obligation of annual communication to the Treasury Department, by the public administrations, of data relating to the given assets. in concessions as well as those relating to real estate (buildings and land) and equity investments. But there is more. For bathing concessions there has already been – since 1993 – a specific institutional portal, the Sid (State Information System – Portale del mare) managed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility which just a few days ago re-published a note on the website explaining how the tool works.