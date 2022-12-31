Listen to the audio version of the article

Bipartisan consensus, with obviously different nuances, came to the end of the year speech by the head of state Sergio Mattarella. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a phone call to Mattarella, expressed gratitude for the encouragement to govern with the responsibility that the difficulties of the moment demand, after the general elections which for the first time see a woman at the helm of the Government.

Salvini: make Italy run

«Protection of work, attention to young people, the need to unite and modernize: the best response to President Sergio Mattarella is the daily commitment to make Italy run, also thanks to construction sites like the ones we have begun to unblock, bridges like the one over the Strait, reforms such as that of the Autonomy provided for by the Constitution (appropriately referred to by the Head of State), efforts such as the ones we are making for a better awareness of road safety rules especially for girls and boys “, so the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister, Matteo Salvini, after the words of the Head of State.

Berlusconi: good reminder of common responsibility

“President Mattarella has once again demonstrated great wisdom and has been able to interpret the profound unity of the nation around the founding values ​​of our Constitutional Charter, which will be 75 years after its entry into force tomorrow”. So in a note the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi. «I therefore share in the most absolute way the call of the Head of State to the common responsibility towards the country of all the political forces, of the majority and of the opposition – he underlines -. I recognize myself in particular in the call for a just peace, in freedom and in law, in the face of excruciating conflicts such as that of Ukraine, I recognize myself in the greeting to our soldiers engaged in missions abroad and also in pointing out Europe and of the Atlantic Alliance as the only sure points of reference for our international politics”.

Read: message for the future

«A great message of peace, hope and the future, which we like above all because it places young people, the environment and the fight against inequalities at the centre. A message of vision that confirms the extraordinary wisdom that led the united Parliament to re-elect President Mattarella for the new seven-year term”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta. “We expect all political forces – concludes Letta – to apply Mattarella’s appeal unambiguously to follow science and to keep a high guard on the fight against the pandemic and the defense of public health“.

Conte: peace is a moral imperative

“In the end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the call to a strongly supportive and cohesive national community is vivid: a warning that I share and which – I add – should be a guide for all the political, social and civic forces of the country, so that they direct their energies in the wake of solidarity and to leave no one behind. Among the deepest wounds of 2022 is the human and social drama of the conflict sparked by Russian aggression in Ukraine. The hope of the Head of State that 2023 will be the year in which the silence of arms and the cessation of all hostilities is definitively affirmed is a moral imperative which I hope will help to harmonize the still timid debate in the country on the need for peace ». This was stated by the leader of the 5-star Movement, Giuseppe Conte